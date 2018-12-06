Brokerages Set ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) Target Price at $66.86

Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSAT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ViaSat from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ViaSat from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th.

Get ViaSat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $67.10. 279,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,386. ViaSat has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $80.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -78.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ViaSat will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director B Allen Lay sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Dankberg sold 89,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $6,091,102.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,372 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,116. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViaSat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ViaSat by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ViaSat by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in ViaSat by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in ViaSat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.