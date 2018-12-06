Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Acquires 1,083 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,958,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,137,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,215 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,555,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,651,336,000 after acquiring an additional 347,641 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.6% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 28,130,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,393,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,310 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,399,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,285,000 after acquiring an additional 608,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,910,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,366,000 after acquiring an additional 199,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

