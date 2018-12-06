Brown Advisory Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 190,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,326,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $322.73 on Thursday. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $249.17 and a twelve month high of $388.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. Biogen had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 25.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $445.00 to $436.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.58.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

