Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Symantec Co. (SYMC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,641 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Symantec were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Symantec by 355.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symantec during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Symantec during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symantec during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Symantec during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Symantec from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SYMC opened at $21.96 on Thursday. Symantec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Symantec had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Symantec’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Symantec Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

