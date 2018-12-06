Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Position in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in BB&T in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in BB&T in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in BB&T by 4,311.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BB&T in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in BB&T in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BBT. ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BB&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $141,786.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $30,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BB&T stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. BB&T Co. has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

