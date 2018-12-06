Brown-Forman (BF.B) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-7% to ~$3.44-3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BF.B traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.32. 133,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,164. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. Brown-Forman has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $59.58.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Brown-Forman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Brown-Forman’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Brown-Forman from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.66.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/brown-forman-bf-b-updates-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.