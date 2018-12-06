Bunge Ltd (BG) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

Bunge has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Bunge has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bunge to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,085. Bunge has a 1 year low of $56.14 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. Bunge had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bunge from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bunge from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

In other Bunge news, Director L Patrick Lupo purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.71 per share, for a total transaction of $188,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,165.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $9,847,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,319,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,858,484.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 333,200 shares of company stock valued at $20,357,881 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/bunge-ltd-bg-declares-0-50-quarterly-dividend.html.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.