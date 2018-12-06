Burleson & Company LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $110,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 809.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $149,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.51. 83,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,691. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $167.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

