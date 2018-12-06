Burleson & Company LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,488,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,225,000 after acquiring an additional 841,492 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,119,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,446,000 after buying an additional 131,626 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7,988.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,532,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after buying an additional 1,513,589 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $70,597,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,463,000 after buying an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.87. 1,753,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,125. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $78.34.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

