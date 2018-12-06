Burleson & Company LLC Invests $745,000 in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Stock

Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 62,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 150,716 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.34. 197,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,114,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $61,641.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,119.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $54,165.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,952 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,408 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

