Burton Joel Ahrens Sells 7,850 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp (CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Director Burton Joel Ahrens sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.09, for a total transaction of C$24,256.50.
Burton Joel Ahrens also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 19th, Burton Joel Ahrens purchased 4,350 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.27 per share, with a total value of C$14,224.50.
- On Friday, November 9th, Burton Joel Ahrens sold 5,500 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total transaction of C$18,315.00.
- On Friday, October 12th, Burton Joel Ahrens sold 9,200 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total transaction of C$35,788.00.
- On Wednesday, October 10th, Burton Joel Ahrens sold 450 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.84, for a total transaction of C$1,728.00.
- On Thursday, September 13th, Burton Joel Ahrens sold 5,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.26, for a total value of C$21,300.00.
CES Energy Solutions stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.97. 450,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,125. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49. CES Energy Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of C$2.89 and a twelve month high of C$6.86.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$338.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$309.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp will post 0.22999999927673 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. TD Securities upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.53.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
