Bytecent (BYC) Price Tops $0.0568 on Major Exchanges

Bytecent (CURRENCY:BYC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Bytecent has a total market cap of $134,136.00 and $0.00 worth of Bytecent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000883 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bytecent has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APIS (APIS) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007262 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000829 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000128 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000716 BTC.

About Bytecent

BYC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2014. Bytecent’s total supply is 2,363,370 coins. The official message board for Bytecent is byctalk.com. Bytecent’s official website is bytecent.com. Bytecent’s official Twitter account is @Bytecent_BYC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proof of Bytecent is an innovative earning system that employs captcha technology to limit network abuses while keeping the earning process tangible. POB requires workers to enter a human readable captcha code every sixty minutes to maintain the earning process without interruption. POB time can be extended without entering the captcha code by storing x amount of coins in the local wallet. For example, If 25 Bytecent are required to extend POB time for one hour, a worker will need a total of 575 Bytecent stored in his/her local wallet to extend POB time for a total of 24 hours. Bytecent utilized for POB can be used anytime and are not locked from being spent like with Proof of Stake coins. The number of coins required to extend POB time is based on numerous factors including current price, total volume, and demand. 1.POB renders botnets ineffective, while dramatically reducing the effectiveness of mining farms. 2.POB generates demand for Bytecent while keeping the available Bytecent in circulation low. 3.Workers are rewarded by storing more Bytecent in their local wallets. 4.Sell pressure from workers and merchant dumping is significantly reduced. 5.Fewer Bytecent are stored on exchanges and other centralized platforms. “

Bytecent Coin Trading

Bytecent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

