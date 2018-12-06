C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $249,000 in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Stock

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,062,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 182.7% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 8,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $123.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $91.57 and a one year high of $135.48.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus set a $136.00 price objective on Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

In other Iqvia news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 370,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $46,245,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 3,164,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $391,498,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,765,974 shares of company stock worth $467,008,506. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

