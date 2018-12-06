C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Raises Position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 178.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000.

BMV:BNDX opened at $54.93 on Thursday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 12-month low of $960.00 and a 12-month high of $1,056.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

