CA, Inc. (CA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

CA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Get CA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CA opened at $44.44 on Thursday. CA has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CA in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CA in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in CA in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CA by 53.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in CA in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CA

CA, Inc, doing business as CA technologies, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for CA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.