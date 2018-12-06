Cabbage (CAB) Trading 38.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cabbage (CURRENCY:CAB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Cabbage coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cabbage has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cabbage has a total market capitalization of $12,635.00 and $0.00 worth of Cabbage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00036494 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00017291 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006510 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005871 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Cabbage Coin Profile

Cabbage uses the hashing algorithm. Cabbage’s total supply is 10,499,996 coins. Cabbage’s official website is www.cabbage.tech. Cabbage’s official Twitter account is @cabbagetech.

Cabbage Coin Trading

Cabbage can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cabbage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cabbage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cabbage using one of the exchanges listed above.

