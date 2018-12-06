Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Holdings Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 21,087 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $16,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 195,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.2% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 55,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 467,051 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 21.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,040,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 185,448 shares in the last quarter.

COG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.74 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

