Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.45

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 825986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marco Roca sold 17,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $146,417.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Benninger purchased 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $319,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,126,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294,525 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,053,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 178,234 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Finally, Sound Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,663,000.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

