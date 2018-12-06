Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,912 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.74% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $17,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,935.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,494,000 after buying an additional 466,508 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 721.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,713,000 after buying an additional 454,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,258,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,252,000 after buying an additional 430,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 58.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after buying an additional 197,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth about $5,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM opened at $45.77 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.39.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Stephens cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, CFO Max P. Bowman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.51 per share, for a total transaction of $91,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

