Campbell Soup (CPB) Short Interest Down 11.1% in November

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,195,567 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 29,451,462 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,127,668 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $51.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.18.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 53.81%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In related news, insider Luca Mignini acquired 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $200,036.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 112,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,965.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 25.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 24.6% in the third quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

