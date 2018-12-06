Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Torchmark Co. (TMK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 86.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $10,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torchmark during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 1,298.9% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 22,414.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 118.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Torchmark during the third quarter worth about $194,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Torchmark alerts:

In other Torchmark news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $165,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,375 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,085,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,461 shares of company stock worth $1,268,301 in the last ninety days. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMK opened at $82.22 on Thursday. Torchmark Co. has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Torchmark had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Analysts expect that Torchmark Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Torchmark from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Torchmark from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Torchmark Co. (TMK)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/canada-pension-plan-investment-board-grows-position-in-torchmark-co-tmk.html.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

Further Reading: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.