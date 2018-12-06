Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $10.14 Million Holdings in SEI Investments (SEIC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 10.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 82.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $51.31 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $408.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $942,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,338.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 96,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $5,155,745.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,305,249 shares in the company, valued at $549,063,666.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 506,226 shares of company stock worth $27,055,545. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.83.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

