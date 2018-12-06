Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $10.34 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 8,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Handler acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 323,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,943.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $472,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,462.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $873,910 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 38.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLPI. BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

