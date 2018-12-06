Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Shares Bought by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,081 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,430 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up approximately 2.4% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $29,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 48,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CM traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $82.54 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.73. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a $1.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.65%.

CM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/canadian-imperial-bank-of-commerce-cm-shares-bought-by-pcj-investment-counsel-ltd.html.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.