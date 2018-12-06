Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Given Buy Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 641,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 152.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,457,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,223,704,000 after buying an additional 22,638,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,721,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,101,349,000 after buying an additional 1,031,712 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,436,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $797,773,000 after buying an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,472,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $668,630,000 after buying an additional 4,838,504 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,494,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,246,000 after buying an additional 688,757 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

