Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Position Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 484,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $15,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 49.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Macquarie raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 124.10%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Position Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/canadian-natural-resources-ltd-cnq-position-lowered-by-wells-fargo-company-mn.html.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.