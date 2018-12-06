Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Shares Sold by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 38.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 169,440 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 4.7% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $57,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,170,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.38. 10,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $166.36 and a 1 year high of $224.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

