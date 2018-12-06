Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSIQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $16.49 on Monday. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $980.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The solar energy provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $767.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.13 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 467.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,549 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

