Candover Investments (CDI) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Candover Investments (LON:CDI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Candover Investments earned a media sentiment score of 0.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Candover Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 144 ($1.88).

Candover Investments Company Profile

Candover Investments plc is no longer investing. The firm is a private equity investment trust. It does not make new investments, but focuses on realising the value from its legacy private equity assets. The firm seeks to make investments in energy, industrials, and services sectors. Candover Investments plc was founded in 1980 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Ile-de-France, France; Mumbai, India; Milan, Italy; Madrid, Spain; Hong Kong, Hong Kong; and Düsseldorf, Germany.

