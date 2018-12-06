Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) a $150.00 Price Target

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) has been given a $150.00 price objective by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NBIX. ICAP lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer set a $140.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.88.

NBIX opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -53.23, a PEG ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.90. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $68.22 and a 52 week high of $126.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $1,716,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $990,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,190.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,747 shares of company stock valued at $4,098,171. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $9,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,772,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,597,000 after purchasing an additional 204,065 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $6,681,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,923.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 68,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 68,123 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

