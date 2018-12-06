Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aptinyx (APTX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

“We reiterate our Overweight rating and 12-month PT of $40 on APTX shares. Aptinyx spun out from Naurex, which was acquired by Allergan for a hefty $560M up front for the NMDAr modulator rapastinel, currently in multiple P3 trials in major depressive disorder. Employing a similar approach to Naurex for modulating glutamate activity, the primary excitatory neurotransmitter in human brains, risk-mitigates Aptinyx and its assets, in our view. With an initial focus on large indications within chronic pain, there are multiple other nervous system disorder oppys for the company’s candidates with better safety/tolerability profile (already demonstrated with rapastinel in hundreds of patients) relative to historical NMDAr-based treatments like ketamine.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst commented.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $20.87 on Monday. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

