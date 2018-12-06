Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Avangrid Inc (AGR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Avangrid by 2.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 15.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 10.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 11.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avangrid from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.78.

Avangrid stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Avangrid Inc has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $54.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

