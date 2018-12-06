Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $310,000 Stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,677,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 39,950 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,342,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 126,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 673,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 37,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard Aldrich purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 296,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,214.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNCE stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $30.71.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 392.62%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNCE shares. BidaskClub lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $19.00 price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

