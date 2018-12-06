Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 12,000 Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at about $7,437,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 33.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 135,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 34,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong bought 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $102,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,972.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.40%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

