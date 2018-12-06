Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Position in Enel Americas SA (ENIA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Enel Americas by 87.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,786,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 831,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enel Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Enel Americas by 15,201.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 551,342 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Enel Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in Enel Americas by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 220,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENIA opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Enel Americas SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enel Americas in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

