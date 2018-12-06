Capital One Financial (COF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Capital One’s shares have underperformed the industry so far this year. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. A strong liquidity position, strength in its credit card and online banking businesses, higher interest rates and solid loan balance will aid growth further. Moreover, benefits from lower tax rates and restructuring initiatives will support financials. However, mounting operating expenses are likely to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, deteriorating asset quality remains a major concern for the company.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.19.

COF stock opened at $84.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $84.31 and a 12 month high of $106.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 518.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in Capital One Financial by 698.3% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

