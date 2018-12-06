CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,150 Shares of Stryker Co. (SYK)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3,245.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 354,407.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 95,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $69,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $133,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,785 shares in the company, valued at $496,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stryker to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

NYSE:SYK opened at $172.25 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $146.80 and a 52-week high of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

