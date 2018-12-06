CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,354 Shares of Carnival Corp (CCL)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Carnival accounts for 2.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $14,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Carnival by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 59,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Macquarie set a $55.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America set a $78.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Carnival from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $72.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In other Carnival news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $449,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

