CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,452 shares during the period. Brightworth raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 35,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 84,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 20,862 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CapWealth Advisors LLC Takes $303,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/capwealth-advisors-llc-takes-303000-position-in-schwab-u-s-mid-cap-etf-schm.html.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.