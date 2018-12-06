CARAT (CARAT) 1-Day Volume Tops $161,333.00

CARAT (CURRENCY:CARAT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. CARAT has a market cap of $0.00 and $161,333.00 worth of CARAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CARAT has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CARAT token can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00028365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00027171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.46 or 0.02782702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00141568 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00180410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.09879556 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About CARAT

CARAT’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for CARAT is carats.io. CARAT’s official Twitter account is @caratsio.

CARAT Token Trading

CARAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CARAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CARAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

