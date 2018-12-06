CARBO Ceramics (CRR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “CARBO Ceramics Inc. is an oilfield services technology company that provides industry-leading production enhancement and environmental services solutions. By integrating technologies and intellectual capital to design, build and optimize fractures, CARBO delivers complete production enhancement solutions to help oilfield service companies and E&P clients increase the production of oil and natural gas wells and achieve higher ultimate recovery rates. The Company also provides high-performance spill prevention and containment solutions that are engineered to protect the client’s entire wellsite as well as the environment. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRR. ValuEngine raised CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price objective on CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. CARBO Ceramics currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.00.

NYSE:CRR traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,361. CARBO Ceramics has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $123.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.56.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.24). CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CARBO Ceramics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary A. Kolstad acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 222,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 165.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 210,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics in the third quarter valued at $962,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 200,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARBO Ceramics Company Profile

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells to pressure pumping companies; produces ceramic pellets for use in various industrial technology applications, such as casting and milling; and provides technology to design, build, and optimize the Frac.

