CarGurus Inc (CARG) Insider Sells $235,860.00 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $235,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Oliver Ian Chrzan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $230,460.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $229,740.00.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 24,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $1,005,120.00.

On Friday, November 9th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $250,440.00.

On Friday, November 2nd, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $270,840.00.

On Friday, October 26th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $250,380.00.

On Friday, October 19th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $248,940.00.

On Monday, October 15th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $1,256,100.00.

On Friday, October 5th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $299,760.00.

On Friday, September 28th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $332,460.00.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $36.06 on Thursday. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $57.25. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 300.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Benchmark upped their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarGurus from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $53.00 price target on CarGurus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 3.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 251,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 20.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,512,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,312,000 after purchasing an additional 759,094 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 261,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 153,364 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 8.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $2,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

