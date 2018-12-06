Carnival Corp (CCL) Position Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2,565.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 835,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803,940 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Carnival were worth $53,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 213.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the second quarter worth $124,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Carnival by 1,262.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival by 202.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the third quarter worth $134,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

CCL stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,443,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,487. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In other Carnival news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $449,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price target on Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Carnival from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $70.00 price target on Carnival and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Carnival Corp (CCL) Position Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/carnival-corp-ccl-position-boosted-by-marshall-wace-llp.html.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.