Casey’s General Stores (CASY) PT Set at $131.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) has been given a $131.00 price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CASY. BidaskClub cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $124.08. 69,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $90.42 and a 12-month high of $133.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 1,500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $191,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,319.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $499,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

