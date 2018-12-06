Caterpillar (CAT) Given a $171.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 price objective on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $177.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 17th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $188.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.90.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $129.32 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.58 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,209.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $100,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 181.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $106,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

