CDW (CDW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.75

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.75 and last traded at $93.85, with a volume of 1644563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.97.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.41.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 70.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CDW will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 16,667 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $1,482,029.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616,742 shares in the company, valued at $54,840,698.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 14,900 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,696.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,114 shares of company stock worth $7,385,965. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in CDW by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in CDW by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 15,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CDW by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 82,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

