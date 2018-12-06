Celcuity (CELC) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Celcuity to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Celcuity alerts:

This table compares Celcuity and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Celcuity N/A -$6.25 million -31.99 Celcuity Competitors $1.13 billion $90.54 million 433.94

Celcuity’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Celcuity. Celcuity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Celcuity and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celcuity 0 0 2 0 3.00 Celcuity Competitors 138 571 678 36 2.43

Celcuity currently has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.28%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 16.05%. Given Celcuity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Celcuity is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Celcuity has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celcuity’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Celcuity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celcuity N/A -24.34% -23.67% Celcuity Competitors -103.54% -222.38% -36.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Celcuity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Celcuity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Celcuity beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company is developing CELx tests to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer. It is also developing CELx tests to diagnose 14 new potential cancer sub-types in breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.