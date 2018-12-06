Centene Corp (CNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centene from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Centene from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. MED boosted their target price on Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of CNC opened at $142.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Centene has a 52 week low of $94.69 and a 52 week high of $148.98.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centene will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,590. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at $155,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

