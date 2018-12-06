CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.8% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 472,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $4,221,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $556,000. Markel Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $2,616,000. Finally, Trust Co raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 100,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $248.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/central-trust-co-reduces-holdings-in-verizon-communications-inc-vz.html.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.