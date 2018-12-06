Centric Brands Inc (CTRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $7.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Centric Brands an industry rank of 70 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CTRC traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $4.87. 70,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,768. The company has a market cap of $298.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of -2.13. Centric Brands has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Centric Brands Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and licensing of apparel products and accessories under the Robert Graham brand name worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Consumer Direct segments. Its product line includes men's sport shirts, knits, sweaters, polos, T-shirts, denim jeans, bottoms, shorts, sport coats, outerwear, and swimwear; shoes, belts, small leather goods, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored clothing, headwear, eye and sun glasses, jewelry, hosiery, underwear, loungewear, and fragrances for men that are produced through third parties under various license agreements; and women's apparel.

